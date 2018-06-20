J&K: Imposition of Governor’s rule will not impact ongoing military ops in Valley, says Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin. (File) Army Chief General Bipin. (File)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said the imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir will not have any impact on the ongoing military operations in the Valley. “We don’t think there will be any impact. We don’t have a kind of political interference,” said Rawat.

Operations in the Valley would continue as earlier, said Rawat, adding ceasefire was suspended by the Centre only during Ramzan so that people could offer prayers peacefully.

“Operations were being carried out earlier as well. Then we saw a phase of suspension of operations because we wanted people to get a chance to offer their prayers during Ramzan without any kind of problem. Despite that, terrorists continued with their activity, which is why the suspension of operations was cancelled,” he said.

The suspension of ceasefire announced by the Centre for the month of Ramzan was revoked on Sunday after Aurangzeb, an Army jawan, was killed by terrorists and journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead two days ahead of Eid.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months with immediate effect. The move comes within 24 hours of the breakdown of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – People’s Democratic Party (PDP) prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister.

