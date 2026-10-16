Inquiry ordered against IAS officer who ‘misbehaved with’ Kashmir bureaucrat

A day after a video purportedly showing senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan abusing a woman officer during a review meeting went viral, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered an inquiry against him, while the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he has taken up the issue “in the strongest possible terms” with the Chief Secretary, even as political leaders called for action against the senior officer. The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, meanwhile, observed a pen-down strike.

The video came to light on Thursday. While reviewing a meeting of officers for Mission YUVA, Ranjan allegedly called the woman officer, Beenish Wani, “bl**dy sh*t”, saying he can always talk to her like this. As the woman officer strongly objected to his language, he allegedly directed his subordinate to prepare her suspension order.