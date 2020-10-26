J&K: Hurt by Mehbooba Mufti’s remark on tricolour, three PDP leaders quit party

Sources told PTI that the trio was unhappy with Mehbooba's statement about not holding the tricolour till Jammu and Kashmir's special status, including its separate state flag, is restored.

Upset with their party chief Mehbooba Mufti’s remark regarding the national flag, three PDP leader on Monday quit the party, PTI reported. The three leaders are T S Bajwa, Hassan Ali Waffa and Ved Mahajan.

Sources told PTI that the trio was unhappy with Mehbooba’s statement about not holding the tricolour till Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, including its separate state flag, is restored.

Talking to ANI, Mahajan said, “Our national flag is our pride. We have been hurt by her statement. Today, we have shown the people of Jammu and Kashmir that we are secular. There are many party leaders and workers who may resign.”

Jammu: PDP leader Ved Mahajan resigned from the party today.

Earlier, BJP leaders hit out at Mehbooba for her remarks, saying seditious statements will not be tolerated.

Mehbooba on Friday had said she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back.

