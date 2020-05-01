J&K hospital faculty seek resumption of non-COVID facilities

Officials of Jammu and Kashmir Health Department visiting houses of locals with a travel history outside J&K. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) Officials of Jammu and Kashmir Health Department visiting houses of locals with a travel history outside J&K. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

The faculty members of SKIMS Medical College & Hospital at Bemina, Srinagar, are up in arms over their demand for better facilities for the care of COVID-19 patients and for the resumption of other specialty services in a phased manner.

They have shot two representations to higher authorities, including Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu.

“… a unilateral decision was taken to admit all COVID surgical emergencies at our hospital without going into the scientific demerits of such policy.we are definitely desirous of conducting surgeries on COVID patient but the theatre user committee and the Medical Superintendent has already declared our theatres unsafe.” reads the latest letter.

SKIMS, Bemina was designated a COVID-19 hospital by the Union Territory administration in March. More than 145 COVID-19 patients have been admitted there so far.

Doctors say since the hospital is catering only to COVID-19 patients, other patients are suffering. “Due to sudden closure of all specialties patient care including post-operative and other services of every department has been stopped as per guidelines. The follow-up patients under management of this institution are moving from pillar to post.for us, COVID and non-COVID patients are important and deserve the best of our care and concern,” the letter reads.

Director, SKIMS (Soura) Dr A G Ahangar, administrative head of the medical college and hospital, met the faculty members Wednesday. “He assured us he will look into the matter,” said a faculty member.

SKIMS, Bemina, principal Dr Riyaz Untoo said he has no authority to order resumption of other services.”It is a government decision and we are adhering to it,” he said. “Our operation theatres are better than those in other government district hospitals in the Valley.”

UT’s Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said the SKIMS director has been asked to resolve the issue. “If there are genuine grievances, then those should be redressed. If grievances are not genuine, people should fall in line.”

