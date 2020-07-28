J&K: Hizbul poster warns women to stop posting dance videos on social media

The other poster, written in Urdu, was pasted on the windscreen of a vehicle in Nagini locality. It asked people to stay away from security forces and police personnel as they were the constant target of the terror group. The other poster, written in Urdu, was pasted on the windscreen of a vehicle in Nagini locality. It asked people to stay away from security forces and police personnel as they were the constant target of the terror group.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday seized two posters in Kishtwar town of the Chenab Valley region, one of which said women would be shot on the feet if they did not stop posting dance videos on social media and the other asking residents to stay away from security forces.

Both posters bear the name of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

Written in English, one of the posters was pasted on the main door of a house in Ghureeyan area. It read: “Those girls who are uploading their dancing videos on social media are warned either stop doing these evil deeds or be ready for legshot”.

The other poster, written in Urdu, was pasted on the windscreen of a vehicle in Nagini locality. It asked people to stay away from security forces and police personnel as they were the constant target of the terror group.

Kishtwar SSP Harmeet Singh said they have registered a case in the matter and that an investigation is in progress.

The posters appeared nearly two months after the J&K Police and security forces, in a major setack to Hizbul Mujahideen, killed one militant in Doda and arrested another from Kishtwar in May this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.