J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen militant held in Doda district

The arrest was made in Kashmir’s Doda district. (Representational Image) The arrest was made in Kashmir’s Doda district. (Representational Image)

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district Thursday apprehended a Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Doda district.

22-year-old Raqib Alam of Swanda village is said to have been associated with slain Hizbul militant Haroon, who was killed in an encounter in Batote town in January this year.

During preliminary questioning, Alam revealed he had hidden a pistol and a wireless set in Shiva village, which was later recovered by the police.

Police said that Alam was apprehended after information was acquired from Tanveer Ahmed, 27, who along with a pistol and 10 rounds was nabbed at Tantana village in Doda district on Tuesday.

Following Ahmed’s death, Alam was associated with active Hizbul militants in the Doda area.

