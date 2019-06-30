J&K: Hizbul militant killed during encounter in Budgam district

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K’s Budgam district on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces at Budgam in Chadoora area, a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

During the operation, the militant fired on the search party and was killed in retaliatory firing by forces. His body was recovered along with arms and ammunition.

According to an official, the militant has been identified as Hilal Bhat from Armulla area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir. Police said Bhat was involved in several terror cases.

Earlier this week, four militants affiliated to the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) were also killed in a gunfight with security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. The AGH claims to be an affiliate of al-Qaida.

(Inputs from PTI)