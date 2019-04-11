J&K highway curbs: Misleading information being spread, says MHA

Facing criticism for imposing road restrictions on national highway connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, the Union home ministry on Wednesday argued that the decision has been taken to ensure safe movement of security forces’ convoy and will be lifted after May 31.

The home ministry in a statement said “deliberate and mischievous disinformation” was being spread about the recently imposed traffic restrictions. “The state government of Jammu and Kashmir has already clarified in unambiguous terms, that out of seven days in a week, only reasonable restrictions have been imposed, that too for 12 hours, two days in a week…” it stated.

“Certain vested interests are raking up this issue with utter disregard to the precious lives of security personnel…” the statement read.

Reacting to MHA’s statement, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdulla tweeted, “This press release sets a new record for the number of untruths told in the same statement. I don’t know where to start with the sheer lies being told by this unnamed ‘senior MHA official’… ”

On Wednesday, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti while reacting to a civilian being stamped on his hand by the district magistrate, allowing him permission to drive from home to office, tweeted, “Duniya pe aisa waqt parhega Ki ek din insaan ki talaash main insaan jaega.”(Time will come when human being will go in search of another human).