J&K highway curb: No ban on civilian traffic for today

The state government had earlier this month issued an order, banning the movement of civilian traffic on a 270-km stretch (Udhampur-Baramulla) of the Jammu-Srinagar-Uri national highway for two days every week (Sunday’s and Wednesday’s).

However, only civilian traffic from Jammu to Srinagar will ply, the official said, adding a ban on their movement from the opposite direction will remain in force during the day.

Civilian traffic was allowed to ply on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday as the CRPF said there would be no movement of the security forces during the day.

“As such the Traffic plan issued earlier shall stand modified and normal traffic would ply on the national highway from Jammu towards Srinagar,” said an official.

However, only civilian traffic from Jammu to Srinagar will be allowed, the official said, adding that a ban on their movement from the opposite direction will remain in force during the day.

The government had cited the recent suicide bombing of a security forces convoy in Pulwama — which killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel — as the reason behind restricting traffic movement

