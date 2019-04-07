J&K highway curb: Administration claims arrangements were ‘successful’

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday claimed that the arrangements made for public convenience along National Highway 44 during the restricted travel period proved to be successful on the first day of the traffic prohibition.

The movement of civilian vehicles in Kashmir and Jammu divisions remained normal in all interior roads except for the national highway (NH) where only exempted categories of vehicles were seen plying, an official release by the J&K administration claimed.

From the overall proceedings of the day, it appeared that the movement of vehicles was hassle free, although heavier on alternate routes, the statement said.

“As per the reports gathered from the DCs of Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam and Baramulla, special permission passes were given to 128, 210, 45 and 110 vehicles respectively, totaling 493 vehicles, falling in the exempted categories,” the release said. Passes for travelling on the highway were also issued in Udhampur and Ramban.

The administration also claimed that students appearing for various exams managed to reach on time as their roll number slips were treated as passes, adding, all emergency cases, medical or otherwise were cleared without any delay.

Earlier this week, the state home department had issued an order, banning the movement of civilian traffic on a 270-km stretch (Udhampur-Baramulla) of the Jammu-Srinagar-Uri national highway for two days every week (Sunday’s and Wednesday’s).

The government has cited the recent suicide bombing of a security forces convoy in Pulwama — which killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel — as the reason behind restricting traffic.