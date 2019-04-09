Movement of convoys chokes highway traffic, NC questions ban logic

A day after the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla national highway was closed for civilian traffic to facilitate the movement of security convoys, the National Conference and angry commuters questioned the logic behind the government decision, even as the movement of Army and paramilitary convoys continued on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had ordered that such movement of security convoys should take place only twice a week — Sunday and Wednesday. However, on Monday, security personnel deployed along the highway stopped civilian traffic to let the security convoys pass, leading to massive traffic jams.

“If it is safe for (security force) SF convoys to move on Monday without closing the highway to civilian traffic why is it not safe on Wednesdays and Sundays? Nothing proves the mindlessness of the order more than army movement on ‘unsafe’ days…” former CM and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah tweeted while posting a video of an Army convoy’s movement on the highway. “…Somehow this convoy on the highway is safe today but it wouldn’t have been yesterday & won’t be on Wednesday,” he tweeted.

Civilian traffic was also stopped on the southern stretch of the highway during the movement of the convoys, causing anger among commuters. “They closed the highway for people on Sunday saying they don’t want to cause inconvenience… And today, they again moved their convoys. What was the point of the ban then?” said Mudasir Ahmad, a resident of Kulgam in south Kashmir.