J&K: High schools reopen, students stay away

Students stayed away from schools in Srinagar, while some of the staff reported for work, as high schools reopened across the Valley on Wednesday. The authorities had earlier announced the decision to “reopen high schools in areas where restrictions have already been lifted”.

Asked about attendance in schools reopened on Wednesday, Director (Education), Kashmir, Mohammed Younis Malik said attendance continues to remain “thin” but did not give details about attendance percentage.

“No student turned up today as well. We didn’t even send school bus on any route,” a security guard at New Era Public School, located at Raj Bagh in Srinagar, said. A staff member at a renowned school in Lalchowk said, “The staff have come, but there are no students.”