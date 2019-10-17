J&K High Court: Give legal aid if necessary to those detained under the PSA

The J&K High Court on Wednesday directed that legal aid should be provided, “wherever necessary”, to those detained under the PSA.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar gave the direction while hearing a PIL filed by senior advocate Syed Tasaduque Hussain. Hussain said many detained under the PSA are from poor families and don’t have the resources to engage a lawyer. He also said that many families could not travel to meet their relatives detained outside the state. He said the government should provide legal assistance in such cases.

Granting his plea, Chief Justice Gita Mittal issued directions that legal aid be provided to those detained “wherever necessary”.

Hussain has also challenged the constitutional validity of the J&K PSA, and asked the court to scrap it. The case has been listed for November 6.