First woman advocate from Kashmir among 11 named for J&K HC elevation

The high court has a sanctioned strength of 25 judges—19 permanent and six additional. (File Photo)

The Collegium of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has recommended 11 names—10 practising lawyers and one serving judicial officer—to fill existing vacancies.

This is the first time the Collegium has made such a large number of recommendations in a single exercise, sources said.

Among those recommended is Tabasum Zafar, an advocate from Kashmir. If cleared, it would mark the first appointment of a woman advocate from Kashmir to the high court. Other names include Vishal Sharma, Assistant Solicitor General of India at the HC; Namgyal Wangchuk; former J&K Advocate General Jahangir Iqbal Ganai; Tahir Majid Shamsi, Deputy Solicitor General of India; and Amit Gupta, a former Additional Advocate General. The list also includes Pawan Kumar Kundal, Anupam Raina, Vikram Kumar Sharma, and Pranav Kohli.