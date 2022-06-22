Sudden heavy rains trigger landslides and highway closures in J&K

Several areas in Jammu and Kashmir have reported heavy rainfall since Tuesday, leading to the inundation of low-lying areas and landslides that left several parts of the Jammu-Srinagar highway inaccessible.

A major landslide was reported from Ramban district and the traffic department said that about 3,000 vehicles were stranded there. Unusual snowfall was also reported from the higher reaches of Kashmir during the past 24 hours.

Residents watch a rescue operation in a flooded locality following incessant rains, at Bemina in Srinagar, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Wednesday was the wettest June day in 122 years in Udhampur, which recorded 119.4mm rainfall. At 121mm, rainfall over Batote equalled the all-time record, which was recorded on June 25, 2015. Banihal (100mm) and Anantnag (75mm) recorded the wettest June day since 2012 on Wednesday.

Other locations in the Union Territory where rainfall was reported include Qazigund (75mm), Srinagar airport (62.4mm), Jammu city (45mm) and Bhaderwah (42mm).

Since early this week, Jammu and Kashmir has been under the influence of a strong western disturbance. This will cause widespread rains till early Thursday, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the latest forecast.

Many locations in the Union Territory reported a sharp drop in the maximum temperatures by 12-15 degrees. Jammu city recorded 24 degrees Celsius whereas at Srinagar airport, the temperature was 15 degrees Celsius.