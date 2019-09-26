J&K HC junks plea to scrap PSA detention order at pre-execution stage

In what is the first court order related to habeas corpus petitions challenging detentions under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) after special status to J&K was scrapped on August 5, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has dismissed the plea of a person who had urged the court to quash the detention order on grounds of “inordinate and unexplained delay”.

Advertising

According to the petitioner, the order passed by the district magistrate was not executed.

In rejecting the plea, the High Court observed that “judicial review” of detention order “before it is actually executed” is to be done “sparingly”.

The order is likely to have a bearing in similar cases if challenged before the High Court —cases in which PSA were slapped but those people were not detained.

Advertising

The order by the single bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar came on September 18, nearly a month after the detention order was passed against the petitioner by the Srinagar district magistrate on August 16.

Justice Kumar noted in his order, “…no case is made out for indulgence in the impugned order of detention, that too in exercise of judicial review, much less interference at pre-executing stage…writ petition is dismissed.”

The petitioner had stated in his plea before HC that although the detention order was passed on August 16, “no immediate effort was made by the respondent (District Magistrate) to execute” it. “The inordinate and unexplained delay in execution is said to have rendered the detention order purposeless and, therefore, detention of the petitioner would be unjustified and unconstitutional,” the petitioner submitted.

Given this delay, “it is a fit case where this court could exercise its powers and stay detention of the petitioner”, it stated.

In his order rejecting the plea, Justice Kumar said four parameters have to be followed in judicial review at pre-execution stage: “(in cases) that the order is not passed under the Act under which it is purported to have been passed; that it is sought to be executed against a wrong person; passed for a wrong purpose; passed on vague, extraneous and irrelevant grounds..or that the authority which passed it had no authority to do so.”

But in the present case, the court said, none of these contingencies exist. “It is not the case of petitioner that order has not been passed J&K Public Safety Act, nor that it is being executed against a wrong person. There is nothing on record to show that detention order has been passed for a wrong purpose,” the court observed.

Justice Kumar said it has been “clearly shown” in the detention order that it is “necessary to prevent the petitioner from indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of public order”.

The court said it is “also not in dispute that District Magistrate, Srinagar, is a competent authority to pass order of detention under provisions of J&K Public Safety Act”.

“…this court does not find any glaring irregularity on the face of record which would impel exercise of judicial review against detention at pre-execution stage,” the court said.