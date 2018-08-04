J&K HC gets first woman judge

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday got its first woman judge in 90 years as President Ram Nath Kovind issued warrants appointing advocate Sindhu Sharma and former district and sessions judge Rashid Ali Dar to the bench.

Sources said that a notification was issued by the Union Law Ministry on Friday. Signed by Rajinder Kashyap, Joint Secretary, it read: “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 95 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, the President is pleased to appoint Sindhu Sharma and Rashid Ali Dar to be judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.”

Subject to consent from Governor N N Vohra, their oath ceremony is likely Monday, sources said. Sindhu Sharma, who was working as Assistant Solicitor General of India in the High Court’s Jammu wing, was the first woman advocate to be appointed to that office.

