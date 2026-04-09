J&K HC flags ‘ex facie’ Sports Code violations in Badminton Association, seeks affidavit from Sports Council

The last elections of the J&K Badminton Association were held on March 6, 2022.

The Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Wednesday directed the Secretary, J&K Sports Council, to file a comprehensive affidavit in a public interest litigation alleging violations of the mandatory provisions of the Sport Code of India, 2011.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal directed advocate Anshuja Tak to place the Secretary’s affidavit on record before the next hearing on April 21. The direction came after Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, along with advocates Supriya Choudhan and M. Zulkarnain Chowdhary, drew the court’s attention to alleged violations of various provisions of the Sport Code, 2011, framed by Parliament.

The last elections of the J&K Badminton Association were held on March 6, 2022, Advocate Ahmed said, adding that the Divisional Sports Officer, Jammu—appointed as Observer by the Sports Council—submitted a report on April 21, 2022 noting there was neither a ballot box to cast votes nor records relating to age and tenure of office-bearers, non-affiliation with other associations, or non-political affiliation certificates. No-objection certificates from concerned departments were also not made available to justify the election proceedings. Some elected office-bearers were found to be active members of political parties, he pointed out.