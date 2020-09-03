J&K: HC, district court complex closed for 2 days after 31 in premises test Covid positive

Jammu and Kashmir High Court (File)

Jammu and Kashmir High Court and district courts complex have been closed for two days after 31 people including two judicial officers tested positive for novel coronavirus during Rapid Antigen tests within the courts premises on Thursday.

Sources said that a number of staff members working in High Court’s Jammu wing also tested positive.

Referring to the information provided by the court’s Registry that some officials in the Jammu wing of the High Court have been tested COVID-19 positive, Chief Justice Gita Mittal cited the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) to bar access to High Court premises for two days for sanitation purpose. “No person except the sanitation workers will be permitted to enter the High Court wing on September 4 and 5,’’ Chief Justice ordered.

Pointing out that urgent cases listed on September 4 shall be taken up for consideration on September 7, she ordered that dates in other matters will be given by the concerned Bench Secretary and the same will be uploaded on the website of the High Court on September 7.

In a separate order, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Sanjeev Gupta, said that the district courts complex will remain closed for two days for sanitation purposes and asked the presiding officers of all the courts to hear urgent cases through virtual mode from their respective residences. Dates in other matters will be given by the concerned clerks of different courts and the same will be uploaded on the website of the District Court, Jammu, on September 7, he added.

The Union Territory on Thursday reported its highest daily-rise in Covid cases at 1,079. Of them, while 622 were reported in Jammu division, the remaining 457 came from Kashmir Valley.

The UT also registered 11 COVID related deaths including three from Jammu division and eight in the Valley. With this, the total number of Coronavirus related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir have risen to 743 including 665 in Kashmir and the number of total active positive cases to 8,441 including 5,431 in Kashmir and 3,010 in Jammu.

