J&K: Political parties under Gupkar alliance to unitedly contest DDC elections

Signatories of the Gupkar alliance: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, former CM Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

In a major political development in Jammu and Kashmir, mainstream political parties, part of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), on Saturday announced it will contest the forthcoming District Development Council elections unitedly.

Announcing the decision taken at their meeting in Jammu earlier during the day, PAGD spokesperson Sajad Lone said that modalities for fielding common candidates will be worked out. However, the list of candidates will be released by National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, who is heading the PAGD.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is going to first ever DDC elections on party basis in eight phases beginning November 28. The last phase of polling is scheduled to take place on December 19.

The PAGD decided to participate in the DDC polls at its first meeting in Jammu, since its formation last month.

The PAGD has members from among mainstream political parties including the NC and PDP, apart from Peoples Conference, CPI(M) and Awami National Conference.

On August 4 last year, the signatories to the Gupkar Declaration – so named because they met at the residence of Farooq Abdullah at Gupkar Road in Srinagar – had vowed to “defend identity, autonomy and special status” of J&K.

