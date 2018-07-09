J&K: Gunmen barge into PDP leader’s house to abduct him, slit wife’s throat

Last month, an Army jawan was abducted and killed by suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations. (Representational) Last month, an Army jawan was abducted and killed by suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations. (Representational)

The wife of a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) worker was killed by two unidentified gunmen in Hajin’s Shahgund village in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place when the gunmen barged into the residence of Abdul Majeed Dar to abduct him. However, Dar’s wife tried to resist them when they went around the house looking for him, following which the gunmen attacked her and slit her throat. The woman, Shakeela, was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar where she later succumbed to injuries.

Last month, an Army jawan was abducted and killed by suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations.

In March last year, militants abducted an Army officer, Lt Umar Fayaz Parray, from Shopian and killed him. He was in Shopian to attend the wedding of a cousin when militants barged into the house and abducted him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd