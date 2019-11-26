Several injured in grenade attack near Kashmir University

In the second such incident this month, a number of people were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade near Kashmir University in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The grenade was lobbed near Sir Syed gate of the university this noon, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Earlier this month, on November 5, one person was killed and over 40 others, including nine women, injured in a grenade attack in the Lalchowk area, in the heart of Srinagar city.

The incident came on the heels of a similar attack on October 28, where 19 persons were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in North Kashmir’s Sopore.