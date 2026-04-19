58 Jamaat-e-Islami-linked private schools taken over by J&K govt

The Trust ran around 350 middle and high schools across the erstwhile state. While 300 of these were in the Valley, around 50 were scattered across Jammu. After its ban in 1990, the trust handed over most of its schools to local-level management committees.

The Jammu & Kashmir government on Saturday took control of 58 private schools affiliated with the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its education trust, the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).

An official said the government has taken over the management of 58 private schools affiliated with the Falah-e-Aam Trust. While officials have not named the schools taken over, sources said most are in north Kashmir.

The move comes eight months after the decision to take over these schools pitted J&K’s elected government against the Lieutenant Governor’s administration. In August last year, the government ordered the takeover of over 200 private schools in the Valley on the grounds that they were affiliated with banned Jamaat. The order, issued by the then secretary of the school education department, asked deputy commissioners to take over management of these schools.