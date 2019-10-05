J&K govt revokes PSA against two minor boys

The Jammu and Kashmir government has informed the High Court that they have revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) that had been slapped against two minors.

Advertising

The government informed a single-judge bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of the same. A subsequent order by the court read, “In that view of the matter, the petition does not survive, therefore, is disposed of as settled.”

In the first case, family of a boy from Baramulla district approached HC with a habeas corpus petition seeking directions to quash the PSA detention order against the boy. The dossier prepared by police had mentioned boy’s age as 21 years. However, his parents maintained that the boy is 16-years-old. In the second case, a family of a boy from Srinagar had approached the High Court and filed a habeas corpus petition, submitting that the detenue is prima facie a juvenile.

The families of four boys had earlier approached the High Court, challenging the PSA slapped against them. The government has now revoked the PSA against three of the four boys.