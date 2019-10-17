J&K govt revokes PSA against Shopian minor

kashmirTHE JAMMU and Kashmir government has informed the High Court that it has revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) slapped against a minor from South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The boy’s family had challenged his detention under the PSA in the J&K High Court. With this, the J&K government has revoked the PSA in all the four cases where the families had approached the High Court and said those detained were minors.

In its dossier on the boy, the Shopian Police had mentioned his age as “20 years”. However, the judicial inquiry ordered by the J&K HC in September, concluded that he was 14 years old.

After submitting a habeas corpus petition, the boy’s family members had submitted a school certificate stating that he was a minor.

On September 25, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey had asked the Registrar Judicial, HC, to conduct an inquiry and “take such evidence as may be necessary to determine the age of applicant detenue”. The court had said the inquiry should be completed within 10 days.

The report submitted by the Registrar Judicial said: “To sum up all the statements, especially of principal, Maktaba Islamia High School, paternal uncle and brother of the petitioner detenu, as well as the documents brought by the principal, Maktaba Islamia High School, Shopian, the age of petitioner detenu, as on 10.08.2019, comes to about 14 years, 04 months and 25 days.”

The police had said that the boy “has close liaison and friendship with active militants”. “You used to assist both these militants in letter and spirit… You not only indulge in stone-pelting but instigate others to follow suit. As such, you continuously, without rhyme or reason, turn youths to stone pelting,” it had said while giving its grounds for detention. It had listed four cases against him — three registered in 2019, and one in 2018.

Denying that the boy was involved in stone-pelting, his family said he worked as a baker and was the only earning member. His sister said since they couldn’t afford to travel to meet the boy, who is lodged in a jail outside the Valley.

Shopian SP Sandeep Chaudhary could not be contacted.