J&K: Govt refuses to extend 4G internet beyond Ganderbal, Udhampur

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday decided to continue with high-speed internet data on postpaid mobile phones only in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts. It said that internet speed in remaining districts would be restricted to 2G as there were inputs from security agencies about terror modules trying to lure youths into terror ranks so as to disturb peace in the Union territory.

Referring to the August 16 decision for restoration of high-speed mobile data service in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts as part of calibrated easing of restrictions in limited and comparatively less sensitive geographical areas, UT’s Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, after taking note of the assessment of law enforcing agencies, observed that while there have been no reports of misuse of high-speed internet services in these two districts, the situation needs to be monitored closely.

He referred to “credible inputs” from law enforcement agencies that terror modules operating in Jammu and Kashmir, with support from across the border as well as separatists/anti-national elements from within, are making efforts to provoke sentiments of youths and lure them into terrorist organisations to fill the vacuum created by the killing of many terrorists.

Pointing out that agencies have reported infiltration attempts by terrorists along the LoC and International Border, and apprehension of facilitation of these attempts if high-speed mobile data services are restored, he said that they have also indicated potential of misuse of high-speed data services in disturbing public order.

The direction will remain in force until September 30 unless modified earlier, Kabra added

