JK govt plans to raise exclusive police battalion of border youth: Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti had visited the areas along the International Border yesterday during an extensive tour to assess the situation arising out of the cross-border shelling, which left 12 persons, including two BSF jawans, dead in the past two weeks. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Mehbooba Mufti had visited the areas along the International Border yesterday during an extensive tour to assess the situation arising out of the cross-border shelling, which left 12 persons, including two BSF jawans, dead in the past two weeks. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir government is contemplating to raise an exclusive police battalion comprising youth from the border areas, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday. Mufti made the announcement while interacting with various deputations from the border areas of Jammu province who met her here, an official spokesperson said.

The deputations informed the chief minister about the difficulties being faced by them due to continued cross-border shelling and the losses suffered by them. Mufti had visited the areas along the International Border yesterday during an extensive tour to assess the situation arising out of the cross-border shelling, which left 12 persons, including two BSF jawans, dead in the past two weeks.

The deputations, which came from the Chakroi Farm, Satrian and other adjoining villages made several demands with the chief minister for their relocation, rehabilitation and compensation of the losses, the spokesperson said. He said Mufti informed the deputations that her government is contemplating to raise an exclusive battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Police comprising youth from the border areas.

She said the government would undertake an exercise to construct border ‘bhawans’ in the urban areas for these people where they can take shelter in extreme situations and which would be equipped with facilities of schooling, healthcare and other amenities. The spokesperson said the chief minister also assured them to look into their demand of putting them at par with the residents of the Line of Control areas.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App