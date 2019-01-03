J&K govt orders constitution of first-ever Air Quality Monitoring Committee in state

Following directions issued by the National Green Tribunal in New Delhi, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered constitution of the first-ever Air Quality Monitoring Committee in the state.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), the monitoring committee shall function under the overall surpervision and coordination of Administrative Secretary Forest, Environment and Ecology Department.

Its members will include Transport Commissioner, Director Environment and Ecology, Director Industries and Commerce, Director Agriculture Production, Director Urban Local Bodies and member secretary of the State Pollution Control Board, the order stated.

The committee will also be responsible for preparing an action plan for control of Air Pollution in non-attainment cities in Jammu and Srinagar within two months. It is also to recommend measures to bring the standards of the air quality in these cities within the prescribed norms within one year from the date of finalization of Action Plan.