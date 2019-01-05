J&K govt enhances income ceiling of socially, educationally backward classes to Rs 8 lakh

The Jammu and Kashmir government, in a big relief to the socially and educationally backward classes in the state, enhanced the income ceiling from Rs 4.50 lakh to Rs 8 lakh for them to avail benefits of reservation as per provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.

Advertising

Pointing out that the enhancement in income ceiling came at a meeting of State Administrative Council chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik, an official spokesperson here said that members of backward classes had been repeatedly demanding for it. A four-member committee constituted by the government to examine it had recommended enhancement of income ceiling from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

As per provisions of the Act, reservation in employment and admissions in professional institutions, among others is provided to the persons belonging to Socially and Educationally Backward Classes categorised as Weak and Underprivileged Classes (Social Castes), Residents of Areas adjoining Actual Line of Control and Residents of Backward Areas. However, there is an income bar/ceiling for availing this reservation. The objective of prescribing the income ceiling in the Act is to prevent such persons, as have crossed or shall cross the threshold level of backwardness commonly known as ‘Creamy Layer’ from availing benefits of reservation under the categories of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

The income ceiling which existed at Rs 3 lakh earlier was raised to Rs 4 lakh in September 2012.