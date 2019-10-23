J&K govt employees to get salaries as per 7th Pay Commission from October 31

As promised by PM Narendra Modi and spelt out in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, government employees of the state will get salaries and benefits as per recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission from October 31, when the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh will come into existence, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Home Ministry has issued orders in this regard after Home Minister Amit Shah’s approval.

The move will benefit 4.5 lakh government employees in Jammu and Kashmir who will become the employees of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh, the MHA said in a statement.

On August 5, the Central government had announced the abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into UTs.

After Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on August 8 when he announced that all the financial benefits being given to the employees of other Union territories as per the recommendations of 7th CPC would soon be extended to the employees of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.