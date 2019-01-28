J&K govt approves health insurance scheme for employees and pensioners

Advertising

The Jammu and Kashmir government Monday approved a health insurance scheme for its employees and pensioners based on “trust model”. The approval came at a meeting of the State Administrative Council (SAC) chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik. Under this model, a trust will be set up by the state government which would design appropriate insurance product and offer it to designated beneficiaries, an official spokesperson said.

On October 27 last year, the Governor had ordered foreclosure of the contract with Reliance General Insurance for implementing the group mediclaim health insurance for state employees and asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe the matter after it sparked a row.

After the scrapping of the previous medical claim policy, the state government constituted a committee of officers headed by principal secretary, Health and Medical Education, to examine the possibility of operating the health insurance scheme through third party administrator (TPA) by dispensing with the insurer and intermediary.

The committee, which was mandated to determine the outline of such a scheme and a selection procedure after discussing and analysing health insurance models of other states, submitted its report along with three models, the spokesperson said.

“The SAC considered the options or models suggested by the ‘committee of officers’ vis-a-vis advantages-disadvantages of each model. After considering the feasibility of various models and their merits, the SAC approved the trust model,” he said.

The spokesperson said the administration of the scheme, including the collection of premia, enrollment of the insured, settlement of claims, will be with the said trust.

“This measure would address the issue on a long-term basis and do away with the issues of renewal and other issues which crop up every now and then,” the spokesperson said, adding that this would also ensure close monitoring.

Advertising

The SAC directed the Health and Medical Education Department to take necessary measures in this regard, he added.