J&K Governor says made kill corrupt remark in ‘fit of anger’, should have avoided

A day after he asked militants to kill the corrupt in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik told news agency ANI he made the statement in a “fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption”.

“Whatever I said was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption. As a Governor, I should not have said this. But if I was not holding the post, I would have said the same and would have been ready to bear the consequences

“Many of the political leaders and top bureaucrats are steeped in corruption here, they are criminals. As a Governor I should have avoided making such a comment, but as an individual this what I feel,” he told the news agency on Monday.

On Sunday, speaking at an event in Kargil, Malik asked militants to kill “those who have looted Kashmir”.

“Ladke jo bandook liye hue hain, fizool nihathey logon ko mar rahey hein. PSOs ko martey hain, SPOs ko martey hain. Bhai, kyun maar rahey ho inko? Unhe maaro jinhone tumhara mulk loota hai, jinhone tumhare Kashmir ki saari daulat looti hai. Inme se bhi koi maara aapney abhi (The boys with guns are unnecessarily killing unarmed people. They are killing PSOs and SPOs. Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of your country and your Kashmir. Have you killed any of them so far)?” Malik said, speaking at the inauguration of the Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival, 2019, at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium in Kargil.

Malik also said there was no limit to the wealth of the big families who ruled the state. Without naming Kashmir’s political families, he said: “They have one house in the state, another in Delhi, Dubai and London… I guarantee you that in the next two-three months, you will seen two-three big fish, who have been ministers, seeking bail. And then, I will ask you to applaud.’’

Criticising Kashmiri politicians for their alleged double-speak, he said, “In Delhi, they keep us in good humour and in Kashmir, they instigate the people. Now we have asked them to speak the same language.”

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdulah hit out at Malik over his remarks and accused him of “sanctioning unlawful killings and kangaroo courts”.

“This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts. Save this tweet – after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in J&K has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik,” he said in a series of tweets.

Malik, in return, called Abdullah a “political juvenile”.

“He is a political juvenile who tweets on everything. See the reaction to his tweets and you will find out, go on the streets and ask about him,” he said.