JK governor says won’t celebrate Holi in memory of Pulwama attack martyrs

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said there would be no Holi celebrations at the Raj Bhawan on Thursday, as a mark of respect towards CRPF personnel who were killed in Pulwama terror attack.

A Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide attack on a convoy in Pulwama on February 14 killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The official spokesperson confirmed that the governor would not celebrate the festival of colours.

However, Governor Malik greeted people on Holi and Nowruz. Expressing hope that Holi would spread happiness and joy all around and promote harmony, he said that Nowruz is also observed as ‘World Arbour Day’.

He said this festival has important cultural and religious significance and appealed to one and all to join hands in planting trees to save the environment.

He hoped that the auspicious day will be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the state.