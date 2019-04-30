J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik’s Twitter account hacked, restored: Raj Bhawan

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday claimed that the Twitter account of Governor Satya Pal Malik was hacked by some unidentified persons, showing him as a follower of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official handle.

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson said that “the moment it was noticed, necessary corrections were made to the account and the Imran Khan Twitter handle was un-followed”.

The matter has been reported to the police for taking necessary follow up action as per law and find out the miscreants, the spokesperson added.