J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik’s Twitter account hacked, restored: Raj Bhawan

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson said that "the moment it was noticed, necessary corrections were made to the account and the Imran Khan Twitter handle was un-followed".

The matter has been reported to the police for taking necessary follow up action as per law and find out the miscreants, the spokesperson added. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday claimed that the Twitter account of Governor Satya Pal Malik was hacked by some unidentified persons, showing him as a follower of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official handle.

The matter has been reported to the police for taking necessary follow up action as per law and find out the miscreants, the spokesperson added.

