JK Governor rushed to Delhi on account of ill health: Raj Bhawan

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was rushed to Delhi on Wednesday on account of ill health.

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson said that “Governor Satya Pal Malik could not attend SKIMS Soura Annual day function in Srinagar on morning as he was unwell”.

Malik was the chief guest at the annual function of the premier tertiary care hospital of the state.

“Infact, Honourable Governor was already scheduled to go to New Delhi after attending function at SKIMS in Srinagar for medical consultations, but had to prepone his departure because of medical reasons,” the spokesperson added.