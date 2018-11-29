J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik now talks of ‘threat of transfer’

Days after he said that instead of dissolving the J&K Assembly, he would have had to install a government led by Sajad Lone if he had “looked towards Delhi”, Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that the “threat of transfer is there”.

Advertising

Speaking at an event organised to pay tribute to Congress leader Girdhari Lal Dogra on his 31st death anniversary here on Tuesday, Malik said: “Apney aap mein pata nahi kab tabadla ho jaye. Naukri toh nahi jayegi, tabadley ka khatra rehta hai. Toh jab tak main yahan hoon, main aap ko vishwas dilata hoon ki chithi bhej dena, mein zaroor phool chadaney aya karoonga (I don’t know when I will be transferred. I will not lose my job, but the threat of transfer is there. As long as I am here, I assure you that I will come to pay homage whenever you call me),” he said.

Addressing a gathering at the ITM University in Gwalior on Saturday, Mailk had said: “Aur phir ek baar clear kar doon ki Delhi ki taraf dekhta to Lone ki sarkar mujhko banani padti. Aur mein itihas mein ek beiman aadmi ke taur pe jata. Lihaza mainey mamle ko hi khatam kar diya. Jo gaali dengey dengey, lekin mein convinced hoon ki mainey theek kaam kiya (And let me make it clear once again that had I looked towards Delhi, then I would have had to install Lone’s government and my name would have gone down in history as a dishonest man. So I ended the matter once and for all. Those who abuse me will continue to do so, but I am convinced I did the right thing).”

Malik clarified on Tuesday that he did not speak to anyone in Delhi and there was no intervention from there. “What my statement meant was that if I had looked at or sought Delhi’s intervention, then I would have asked Lone to form the government, because he was going to form a government with the support of BJP. So naturally, I would have asked him,’’ he said.

Advertising

Lone heads the People’s Conference and has the backing of the BJP. On November 21, in separate letters staking claim to form the government, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti cited support of the Congress and National Conference, while Lone said he had the support of the BJP and other MLAs. Within hours, Malik dissolved the Assembly.

Lone had reacted angrily to Malik’s remarks, calling it “character assassination”. “I can’t sit and watch a person rip me apart,” he had said. Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, on the other hand, had congratulated Malik for “not looking to Delhi”.

Assembly Speaker Dr Nirmal Singh was among those present at the event on Tuesday.