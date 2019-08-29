J&K Governor: ‘Have gone to jail 30 times… those jailed become leaders’

Declaring that the Centre will soon make a “big” announcement on J&K, Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday said 50,000 jobs will be available over the next three months as part of a large recruitment drive.

Addressing his first press conference after the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories and its special status revoked on August 5, Malik took a swipe at leaders of mainstream parties in the Valley. The Governor said: “Don’t you want that people should become leaders? I have gone to jail 30 times. Those who go to jail will become leaders. Let them be there. The more time they spend in jail, the more they will claim during elections… that I have spent six months behind bars.”

“So if you sympathise with them, do not be sad over their detention. And they all are in their homes. I was jailed in Fatehgarh during the Emergency where it used to take two days to reach. If someone is detained on any issue, if he is wise, he will take political benefit. I am wishing them well,” he said.

While Farooq Abdullah is at his home, his son Omar has been kept at Hari Niwas and Mehbooba Mufti is at Chashmeshahi hut. The other politicians have been kept at the Centaur Hotel in Srinagar.

He also justified the restrictions in place since August 5, saying these were necessary to prevent any civilian causalty. The Internet, he said, is a handy tool for anti-national elements and restoration of connections will be deferred for some more time.

Malik said that pellet guns were used by security personnel during protests in the Valley, and that security forces took utmost precaution to prevent injuries. He also maintained that the identity and culture of people of Jammu and Kashmir will be preserved.

Urging the youth to come forward and participate actively in “the largest single recruitment drive ever in Jammu & Kashmir or Ladakh”, Malik said, “They are at multiple levels. We will fill these 50,000 vacancies in the next few months. This will generate employment for our youth.”

The Governor also said that the government is working with central agencies to put together a scheme to provide minimum support price for apple crop in the state and that NAFED was willing to commit over Rs 5,000 crores to procure over 50 per cent of J&K’s apple production.

Referring to the situation in the Valley, Malik said that a number of important decisions had recently been taken. “These decisions are historic and will open new vistas for the growth of all three regions — Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” he said.

He said that the decisions were taken keeping interests of the people of J&K in mind and “to ensure that they benefit from the rapid economic growth taking place in the rest of the country”. According to him, restoration of normalcy and deepening of democracy remains the government’s priority and as a first step, elections to Block Development Councils would be conducted and completed before the end of October.

Meanwhile, the administration on Wednesday night restored calling facility on mobile phones across Jammu region, except in Poonch district and Banihal sub division.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, said that mobile internet facility will also be restored soon. —With ENS Jammu and PTI inputs