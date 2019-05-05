J&K Governor orders inquiry into killing of political leaders in Kashmir

A day after BJP’s district vice-president for Anantnag was shot dead by suspected militants in Verinag area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed the state’s chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the killings of political people in the state in the last few months. Gul Mohammed Mir, a senior BJP leader in his late 50s, was shot dead at his home in Nowgam village on Saturday night.

The state BJP unit alleged said his security was recently withdrawn, and that the matter was taken up with them but no action was taken.

A Raj Bhavan Spokesperson said on Sunday morning, Governor, Satya Pal Malik is “very much pained about the killing of Gul Muhammad Mir, a veteran Political leader.”

“Governor has directed BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary to get an enquiry conducted into the killings of political people belonging to various political parties in the state in the last few months,” the statement said.

It further said Governor has asked for identifying any lapses on the part of security agencies “regarding ensuring the security of political people and has emphasized that from now onwards, all political people should be protected at every cost.”

On March 29, a special security review meeting ordered the withdrawal of security of around 500 protected persons, most of them political workers. Subsequently, parties approached the state election commission over the matter. Senior officials from the Election Commission told The Indian Express last month that after receiving the communication from the political parties on the issue, they took up the matter with the state government and the commission was expecting a review soon.

Gul’s killing has been condemned by all mainstream political parties in the valley.