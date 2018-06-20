Jammu and Kashmir assembly put under suspended animation

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational) The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational)

A day after the BJP pulled out of the alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir leading to resignation of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, the assembly was put under suspended animation. Governor NN Vohra issued a proclamation in this regard, after receiving President Ram Nath Kovind’s approval earlier today.

Following collapse of the government led by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Governor’s rule was imposed in the state. “Immediately after receiving President of India’s approval, Governor N N Vohra issued the proclamation to impose Governor’s Rule in the state under section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir today,” a Raj Bhawan spokesman told PTI.

READ | J&K: Imposition of Governor’s rule will not impact ongoing military ops in Valley, says Bipin Rawat

“The legislative Assembly of the state shall remain under suspended animation,” the proclamation said. The legislative assembly will remain in suspended animation till the proclamation of Governor’s Rule is revoked or varied by a subsequent proclamation.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by Section 92 of the state Constitution and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, and with concurrence of President of India, I hereby proclaim that I assume to myself all the functions of government of the state and all powers vested in or exercisable by anybody or authority (other than the powers vested in or exercisable by the high court) in the state,” the proclamation read.

The governor said that a situation has arisen in which the government of the state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah has called for holding of fresh elections in the state. It is for the fourth time that Jammu and Kashmir was placed under the Governor’s rule in the last one decade.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months with immediate effect. The move comes within 24 hours of the breakdown of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – People’s Democratic Party (PDP) prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister.

-With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd