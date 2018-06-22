J&K Governor NN Vohra calls all-party meeting today

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra (Files) Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra (Files)

To discuss the situation emerging out of imposition of Governor’s rule in the state, Governor N N Vohra has called an all-party meeting Friday. Heads of all political parties in the state have been invited to attend the meeting at 4.30 pm in Raj Bhavan. However, former CM Mehbooba Mufti is unlikely to attend.

Former PWD Minister Naeem Akhtar told The Indian Express that Mufti would appoint “a senior party leader to attend the meeting”.

National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah stated on Wednesday that the party sought dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly to “thwart attempts and plans of horsetrading” as this would cause “further erosion in the credibility of the democratic process and institutions in the state”.

While resigning, Mufti had emphasised, “We had always said muscular security policy will not work in Jammu and Kashmir. The state can’t be treated as enemy territory.”

