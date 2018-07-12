J&K Governor N N Vohra announces exgratia for Amarnath pilgrims killed in accidents

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra (File/Express Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra (File/Express Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to the next of kin of eight pilgrims, who died in various accidents during the Amarnath yatra. While five pilgrims were killed after being hit by shooting stones on Baltal holy cave route, three others died in road accidents.

The governor, who is also chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), announced the relief during a review meeting held with Chief Executive Officer of the SASB Umang Narula.

Narula informed the Governor that the SASB has given Rs 24 lakh as ex-gratia and spent Rs 5 lakh as transportation cost to take the mortal remains of the pilgrims to their hometowns along with one attendant till July 11.

Expressing grief over the deaths, the Governor conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and issued instructions to the CEO to provide immediate relief of Rs three lakh to the next of kin every pilgrim who lost his life.

