J&K Governor Malik meets Amit Shah in New Delhi

Satya Pal Malik and Amit Shah. (File)

Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday met the new Union Home Minister Amit Shah, news agency ANI reported.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi, hours after Amit Shah took charge as the new Home Minister.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir does not have an elected government and is currently ruled by Governor Satya Pal Malik under President’s rule.

