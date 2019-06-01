J&K Governor Malik meets Amit Shah in New Delhi

Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday met the new Union Home Minister Amit Shah, news agency ANI reported.

Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik is present at the Ministry of Home Affairs to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File pic of Satya Pal Malik) pic.twitter.com/dMRkg5DXIx — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi, hours after Amit Shah took charge as the new Home Minister.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir does not have an elected government and is currently ruled by Governor Satya Pal Malik under President’s rule.