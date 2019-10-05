J&K: Governor Malik allows NC delegation to meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah

Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration Saturday allowed a delegation of opposition National Conference to meet its party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah who are, at present, under detention in Kashmir Valley.

“The delegation led by Provincial President Devender Singh Rana and comprising former party legislators will leave for Srinagar by Indigo flight from Jammu on Sunday morning,” said party spokesperson Madan Mantoo.

A message regarding permission to meet both the National Conference leaders under detention was conveyed to Rana by a senior official in the administration on Friday evening, he added.

A day after he was allowed to move out of the house nearly two months after the dilution of Article 370 , Rana had on Thursday asked Governor Malik to allow their delegation to meet party president and vice president so as to decide their future course of action.

Rana, who also happens to be the younger brother of Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, was among nearly a dozen mainstream politicians in the Valley who were made to stay indoors by the administration after Central Government moved to dilute the Article 370 on August 5.

Restrictions on the movement of Rana along with nearly a dozen other opposition leaders in Jammu were lifted on Wednesday evening, while other mainstream politicians in Kashmir continue to be under detention. Farooq, however, has been detained under the Public Safety Act.