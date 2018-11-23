J&K Governor decision imposition of BJP rule through proxy: Congress

A day after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Assembly citing rival ideologies of new allies PDP, Congress and the National Conference, the Congress on Thursday hit out at the Narendra Modi government and demanded early conduct of elections. It accused the Governor of speaking the language of a BJP spokesperson.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government has pushed J&K into an “unending cycle of violence bereft of democratic institutions.” He said the Governor’s decision is nothing but imposition of BJP rule through proxy. He said early Assembly elections is the only way of restoring normalcy in the state.

Attacking the Governor, he asked whether he was “speaking as a representative and spokesperson of BJP or as a protector and defender of the Constitution of India”.

“There was a PDP-BJP alliance — was it a holy alliance? There were allegations of corruption against that government including senior BJP Ministers — was that then a holy alliance? Will Governor Malik answer?” he said.