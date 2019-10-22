‘None of them lost their own to terrorism’: J&K Guv hits out at separatists and mainstream leaders

Hitting out at the separatist and mainstream leaders in the state, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday said none of them have lost their own to terrorism but instead used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed.

He also alleged that “affluent and powerful” sections have crushed the dreams of the youths in Kashmir and urged the people to join the Centre’s efforts to usher peace and progress in the state.

“Politicians, bureaucrats, affluent and powerful have crushed the dreams of the youths and destroyed their lives. The society leaders, religious preachers, maulvis, Hurriyat and mainstream parties have used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed. None of them have lost their own child and nobody from their families joined terrorism,” Malik was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Malik was addressing the convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra.

“I want to tell the people of Kashmir and the youth to understand the truth. You have beautiful place in the world to live… Give it in the hands of Delhi which has opened its treasure for you. We are not going to take it (the place) anywhere. Come forward and be part of the new phase and tread the path of progress and development,” Malik said.

73-year-old Malik said he told the youths that he will offer them “two paradises”.

“I told them that it is your religious faith and I will not say anything about it. But I am ready to give you two paradises — one in this life and the second in afterlife… there can be a discussion whether you get the paradise after martyrdom or not, but as Emperor Jehangir had rightly said that if there is a paradise on earth, it is in Kashmir,” Malik said. “You have already one paradise and you can turn into a crown of the world in this life and secondly if you die as a true Muslim, you will get the promised paradise. That means you can get two paradises, one here and second after the death.”

With PTI inputs