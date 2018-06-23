J&K Governor calls all-party meet NC, Cong for fresh elections, PDP in no hurry

Governor NN Vohra today met with Former Chief Minister and Vice President, National Conference, Omar Abdullah, Congress state president G A Mir. Governor NN Vohra today met with Former Chief Minister and Vice President, National Conference, Omar Abdullah, Congress state president G A Mir.

At an all-party meet with the Jammu and Kashmir Governor on Friday, the National Conference and Congress were in favour of dissolution of the Assembly while the PDP said it should be allowed to continue.

Governor N N Vohra had called the meeting at Raj Bhawan to discuss “with them the prevailing environment and important issues concerning the growth and development of the state”. The governor sought advice on how to help normalise the situation in the Valley and sought cooperation from all stakeholders “for restoration of peace and tranquility in the state”.

“Many of us cautioned the governor that a militarised approach in the state would be counter-productive and that peace and normalcy should be given a chance,” former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah told The Indian Express. The NC reiterated its position for dissolution of the state Assembly that is currently in suspended animation following the imposition of governor’s rule.

The Congress, represented at the meeting by J&K Pradesh Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, also suggested that the Assembly be dissolved. “All parties in the state have already informed the governor that they do not have the numbers. They all said they are not going to form any alliances, then why should the Assembly be in suspended animation? It increases chances of rumours and chaos. So we have asked him, that if the Constitution allows him, to take such a decision, he should dissolve the Assembly,” Mir said.

Former chief minister Mebooba Mufti called on the governor earlier in the day, but skipped the all-party meeting. The PDP said in a statement that she conveyed her concern over the protection of the state’s special status and pursuance of Kathua case with all seriousness. Mufti also “stated that the cases related to 35-A and Article 370 are subjudice at present and that her government had engaged the top lawyers of the country to defend the state’s special status in country’s top court”.

PDP general secretary Dilawar Mir, who represented the party at the governor’s meeting, said the Assembly should be allowed to continue as it is, “since the governor has taken a decision and it could be dissolved as and when the situation improves and elections could be conducted”.

The meeting, which lasted over an hour, was also attended by State Secretary, CPI(M), Ghulam Nabi Malik; Bashir Dar, MLA from People’s Conference; Ghulam Hassan Mir from J&K Democratic Party Nationalist; Hakim Mohammad Yaseen from J&K PDF; and Chairman, Panther’s Party, Harsh Dev Singh. Newly appointed advisors B B Vyas and K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam also attended the meeting.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Sat Sharma suggested that all parties deploy their leaders and workers to meet people at the grassroots to create a congenial atmosphere ahead of Amarnath Yatra. He also demanded early panchayat and urban local body elections.

