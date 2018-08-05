J&K Governor asks officials to ramp up efforts to clean Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra (File) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Sunday asked officials to ramp up their efforts to clean and de-weed the popular Dal Lake, after taking serious exception to manner in which the lake authority was functioning, an official spokesman said.

Vohra took an extensive tour of the lake, a major tourist attraction in Srinagar spread over an area of 25.76 sq km, and assessed the progress of the operation to remove lily patches, macrophyte de-weeding and sewage control.

Vohra asked the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority to clean and de-weed the water body in double shift.

“The governor took serious exception to the manner in which the…lake authority has been functioning and called for immediate strengthening and revamping of the wing,” the spokesman said.

He asked officials to take measures to check the flow of sewage into the lake. The governor ordered them to ensure that all house-boats have holding tanks or bio-digesters so that untreated sewage is not discharged into the lake.

“It was also decided that LAWDA will prepare a daily bulletin to apprise the Raj Bhavan regarding the progress achieved, manually as well as mechanically, to ensure daily monitoring of cleaning efforts,” the spokesman added.

The lake receives water from high-altitude glaciers.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App