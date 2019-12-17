J&K Governor announces financial support for recently elected BDC chairpersons

The payment to be given to the BDC chairpersons would be among the highest in the country, he said after inaugurating the two-day training programme for BDC chairpersons. The payment to be given to the BDC chairpersons would be among the highest in the country, he said after inaugurating the two-day training programme for BDC chairpersons.

Announcing financial support for recently elected Block Development Council chairpersons, Lt Governor G C Murmu Tuesday reiterated his government’s commitment for effectively implementing the 73rd amendment for empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The payment to be given to the BDC chairpersons would be among the highest in the country, he said after inaugurating the two-day training programme for BDC chairpersons. Further, he stated that they shall be given their due protocol as per warrant of precedence, adding that the officials at all levels are also being sensitised about the new setup of the Panchayati Raj system for developing an effective public delivery mechanism.

Murmu also announced that the District Planning and Development Boards shall be constituted for decentralised planning and development. Pointing out that Zila Parishads elections shall also be conducted in due course of time, he said that with this the three-tier structure of Panchayati Raj system will be completed.

The training programme is aimed at making the participants understand their responsibilities while discharging their duties effectively.

