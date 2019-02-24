J&K government seeks adjournment on Article 35A hearing in Supreme Court

The Jammu and Kashmir government has sought adjournment of hearing on Article 35 A in the Supreme Court.

“Our stand is clear. We have requested Supreme Court to defer hearing in the case,” said Rohit Kansal, newly appointed spokesperson of the state government.

Talking to media persons here, he also appealed people not to fall prey to rumours about the movement of additional security forces, or rationing of essential commodities. While the induction of additional troops shall be seen in the backdrop of coming general elections, the storage of essential commodities was keeping in view the frequent closure of national highay which is the main road link between Jammu and Srinagar, he added.