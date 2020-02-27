J&K: Government scraps Jammu and Kashmir Bank recruitment process

The recruitment process began in 2018 The recruitment process began in 2018

Acting tough against irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Bank recruitment process, the UT Government on Thursday scrapped the process for the recruitment of 250 probationary officers and 1,200 banking associates.

The recruitment process began in 2018.

The bank will initiate and complete the recruitment against these vacancies afresh in a time-bound manner with three months, said Rohit Kansal, official spokesperson of the J&K Government.

